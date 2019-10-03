The PR Week: 10.3.2019: Sheryl Battles, Pitney Bowes

Battles shares some news around the forthcoming Diversity Action Alliance.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Sheryl Battles, Steve Barrett
Sheryl Battles, VP of global diversity, inclusion and engagement at Pitney Bowes, shares information around a forthcoming initiatitve called Diversity Action Alliance.

The alliance is an all-encompassing effort by PR trade associations of all stripes.

Battles also talks about the news of the week with PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch. Stories include: C-suite dinosaurs holding back comms, Edelman's Matt Harrington being promoted to global president and the arrest of a PR pro for wire fraud.

