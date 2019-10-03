Female leaders: Do you like being called a 'girl boss'?

There are plenty of impressive women in the communications industry who challenge the status quo, move the needle in business, and strive to make a difference. Many are founders, while others have made the climb to an executive position in-house or at an agency.

An article published by Inc. this week noted that women in high power positions are often given alternative nicknames. For example, the article told the story about a PR agency founder who got offended when a friend called her a "mompreneur."

Female leaders: Are you OK with labels like "she-E-O" and "girl boss"? Or is "boss" just fine? Take our poll and leave a comment explaining your take on this.