PRWeek UK shakes up editorial leadership team

Danny Rogers, UK editor-in-chief, becomes editor-in-chief for the UK & EMEA region; deputy editor John Harrington is promoted to UK editor; and digital editor Rob McKinlay takes on a new role as head of audience engagement.

The promotions take effect from 1 October 2019.

Declan Gough, business director for PRWeek, said the shake-up was in recognition of the title’s significant business and audience growth over recent years.

"PRWeek has expanded in the UK, with a successful push into specialist markets such as pharma/healthcare, public sector and public affairs. Meanwhile, internationally, PRWeek launched in the Middle East this year with a weekly bulletin and a regional PowerBook," said Gough.

Gough said Rogers - who has been PRWeek’s UK editor in chief since 2014, when he rejoined from editing sister title Campaign – had been instrumental in the title’s expansion.

"Danny has been the driving force for the brand for a number of years and has developed the UK offering immeasurably. This year he has developed the strategy for launching the content for the Middle East and executed the delivery, culminating in the launch of the first PowerBook for the region. Now is the time to reflect the growing breadth of his remit to reflect these developments," said Gough.

Harrington took on PRWeek’s deputy editor role in 2014, joining from drink industry title, M&C Report where he was deputy editor.

"John has proven to be a brilliant deputy editor, taking on the development of the brand and its various live events. He has been the focal point for a number of key initiatives, such as the Campaigns for Good, Best Places to Work and the Creative Mentoring Scheme to name but a few. As Danny spends more of his time developing the offering internationally, John will be the perfect person to take up the reins in the UK."

New head of audience engagement, McKinlay joined PRWeek in 2016 from sister Haymarket title, Conference & Incentive Travel, where he was content manager. "Rob has played an integral part not only in PRWeek’s digital content and presence but also in the significant growth of our audience figures. This promotion will enable him to continue this growth as well as increasing our levels of engagement, both in the UK and internationally.’ said Gough.

Rogers said: "PRWeek has enjoyed healthy growth in recent years, partly because of a more focused business model; partly because the professional communications sector is so buoyant; but also thanks to a talented and dedicated team. Credit must also go to our excellent news editor Arvind Hickman; Ian Griggs, who has spearheaded the brand’s drive into specialist communities with aplomb; as well as new reporter, Stephen Delahunty and our superb production team of Rachel Jerden-Cooke and Carl Golsby.