H+K partners with production firm Happy Finish to offer 'extended reality' solutions

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has partnered with production company Happy Finish to launch Reality+, a new offering that will include virtual reality, augmented reality and 360° video production.

Announced this morning at H+K's annual Creativity and Opportunity symposium at the British Library, it will combine extended reality (XR) solutions with sector-led communications and behavioural science expertise.

The agency says it is a recognition that brands are increasingly turning to XR solutions to develop "powerful, immersive experiences".

"From enabling empathy to transporting you to new worlds, XR can be a powerful tool in communications when done right. This new partnership with Happy Finish complements our deep sector expertise, providing another offer to further expand our breadth of services," said Simon Whitehead, H+K UK CEO.

Reality+ aims to turn powerful ideas into meaningful, immersive experiences that drive genuine impact for some of the world’s leading brands.

Daniel Cheetham, Global CEO of Happy Finish, added: "Happy Finish and H+K share the same values. Together, we will have an unparalleled advantage in coupling the very latest in immersive technology with communications and events."

It is the latest in a number of creative initiatives from H+K that include Flight School+, a crisis communications training and simulation tool; Better Impact, a new approach to brand purpose and CSR; and H+K Smarter, a behavioral science unit.

