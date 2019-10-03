Vero launches office in Vietnam

PR, social, digital and creative agency Vero has opened an office in Ho Chi Minh which includes a team of PR and digital-focused account managers, planners, creatives, and media and influencer relations specialists to deliver integrated campaigns.

While Vero has already operated in Vietnam for the last decade through partnerships, this new office will mark its first wholly owned operation there. For instance, the agency supported the launch and the first event in Vietnam of Asian martial art property ONE Championship, and it has also delivered a regional PR campaign for Central Group Vietnam.

Vero has also conducted research projects in Vietnam to gain insights into the market there. One project focuses on the impact influencer marketing makes upon millennials in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The study reveals that nearly 60% of millennials are more likely to trust a brand after seeing an influencer post about it. The outreach team in Vietnam can match influencers, both macro and micro, to suit brand identities and key messaging and to reach a wider, yet niche audience.

"In Vietnam, earned attention remains at the core of what we do, and we are seeking to generate impact for our clients through great creative and digital capabilities," said Raphael Lachkar, Vero's director in Vietnam. "We are pleased to announce a wide array of digital services in addition to the existing public and media relations offering we have in Vietnam."

Brian Griffin, managing director of Vero, said: "The importance of Vietnam as a market in the ASEAN region cannot be underestimated. There are a lot of really talented people in Vietnam, and the market forces are all headed in the right direction.

Vero already has offices in Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia.