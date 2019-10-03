Red Havas partners with Japanese PR agency Sunny Side Up

Red Havas – the Havas group’s PR arm – has joined forces with Japanese PR agency Sunny Side Up to strengthen local prowess in Japan. Red Havas’ current network in the APAC region is made up of owned offices in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Vietnam, supported by existing affiliate agreements in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, India and New Zealand.

James Wright (pictured), global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective, said: "As part of our growth strategy we are continually looking for best in class agencies to partner with around the world and we have identified Japan as a key market for growth.

"Sunny Side Up is an impressive agency with a very strong track record of quality, creativity and impactful campaigns. Their values, approach to their work and future growth plans strongly align to Red Havas’ and we are excited to have finalised a formal agreement with them."

Meanwhile, Etsuko Tsugihara, Sunny Side Up president and CEO, said: "With the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the marketing communication industry will expand and become more global at a rapid pace, and we are very excited to have such a strong partner working with us."

Sunny Side Up was founded in 1985 with key clients including Indeed Japan, Shake Shack, Getty Images, Lego, LVMH and Bloomberg. The agency has over 200 staff and is headquartered in Tokyo.