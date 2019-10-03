APCO Worldwide launches PR and digital offering for Dubai entrepreneurs

APCO Worldwide says the product will facilitate market entry, drive business growth and help open high-potential investment opportunities for new businesses in Dubai.

"It is a proud moment for us at APCO Worldwide as we roll out ignite, our latest innovative offering for Dubai," said Mamoon Sbeih, president of APCO in the MENA region.

"It is through our diverse set of clients that our team noticed the growing number of startups and entrepreneurs in Dubai, and their need for PR and digital, creative, storytelling, insights support at accessible rates. Ignite is our response to this widening gap in the market."

The offering will be available, via an application process, to up to 10 organisations or individuals per year.

The launch comes at a time when the startup ecosystem continues to gain momentum in the Middle East, registering a record year of funding in 2018 with $893m invested in 366 startup deals, according to Magnitt’s 2018 MENA Venture Investment Report.

The UAE Cabinet’s latest visa and investment policies have made the country even more welcoming to entrepreneurs seeking to set up new ventures.

APCO client Mums@Work is already using Ignite to develop and execute strategies to create brand awareness, expand network exposure and generate investment opportunities.

Ignite will be led by Rakhee Raval Shepherd, account director for client servicing, who already manages a portfolio of clients with entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs across the UAE for APCO in Dubai.

He said: "With the current landscape continually evolving for startups and entrepreneurs, we have closely studied and identified the communication challenges they face.

"We believe that by creating a model specifically designed for individual businesses, we will bring value to an area that is still in its nascent stage of growth. We are keen to work with the leaders of tomorrow to help build a future together."

The launch comes during a landmark year for APCO, as 2019 marks its 35th anniversary. Founded by Margery Kraus as a single-person operation in 1984, it has grown into a global advisory and advocacy communications consultancy, with nearly 800 employees based in more than 30 global markets.

APCO was recently named Best Middle East Consultancy at PRWeek’s Global Awards and expanded its presence in the MENA region with the opening of a new office in Manama, Bahrain.

