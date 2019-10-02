Frank Washkuch promoted to executive editor of PRWeek

NEW YORK: PRWeek and MM&M news director Frank Washkuch is being promoted to the role of executive editor of PRWeek US.

Under Washkuch’s new remit he will return to working full time on PRWeek having spent the last 21 months as news director on two of Haymarket Media’s leading marketing and communications brands.

In his new role, Washkuch will continue to oversee daily news on PRWeek, but will now take on extra responsibility for features, thought leadership, weekly blogging and other brand-development activities.

"I'm thrilled to be working with PRWeek's excellent team covering this dynamic and fast-paced industry even more in-depth across print, digital, newsletters and events in an expanded role," he said.

Washkuch joined PRWeek parent company Haymarket Media in 2005 as web editor of SC Magazine, subsequently progressing onto PRWeek as a reporter in 2008. He became news editor of Direct Marketing News in 2009 before moving back onto PRWeek as news editor in late 2011.

Since January 2018, Washkuch has split his time equally between PRWeek and MM&M, overseeing news on both brands. He is co-host of PRWeek's weekly podcast and a driving force behind PRWeek's must-read daily Breakfast Briefing.

Washkuch reports to PRWeek’s VP, editorial director Steve Barrett, who said: "Frank has been a valued member of the PRWeek team for the last eight years and is extremely well regarded within the industry.

"This promotion extends his expertise beyond news into the rest of the brand’s content output and brand initiatives and I look forward to working with him to make this amazing brand even better."