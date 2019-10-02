MEPRA to host inaugural communications leaders conference in Saudi

The KSA MEPRA Leadership Majlis will explore how communication professionals can remain relevant in a time of change for the industry and will include speakers from the UK Government, YouTube, Red Sea Development Company, Google, Centre for Government Communication, Arab News, SAUDIA, Page and more.

The morning conference, on 21 October at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya KSA, is expected to bring together senior comms professionals from agency, corporate and government sectors to address the industry’s biggest challenges, trends and opportunities.

Session topics will include shaping international perceptions of Saudi Arabia, exploring the export potential of a Saudi brand, behavioural approach to government comms and the changing face of modern media.

Jonty Summers, MEPRA chair, said: ‘’We hope the inaugural KSA MEPRA Leadership Majlis will spark discussion and ideas and to address the most pressing topics facing the profession of public relations in the region. By bringing together leading figures in communications, both from the Middle East and internationally, the gathering is a platform to share knowledge and showcase best practice.’’

The 2019 MEPRA leadership Majlis agenda will run under the theme ‘Impact and Influence’, through a mix of presentations, panel discussions and workshops.

Mammon Sbeih, president of APCO Worldwide, will host a 'Shaping Perceptions of Saudi Arabia’ panel. Speakers include Steve Bowen, director of PR and Communications, the Red Sea Development Company; Heba Fatani, executive director of RAK government media office and former senior executive manager of corporate communications for Kingdom Holding Company; Abdulrahman Al-Mofadda, strategic communication director at Ministry of Housing - Saudi Arabia; and Sultan Al Bazie, chairman for the Arab Network for Communication and Public Relations.

Another panel, ‘exploring the export potential of a Saudi brand’, will be hosted by Tarek Mishkhas, deputy editor of Arab News; while Joyce Baz, head of PR and Communications at Google Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will host a session on 'YouTube in Saudi Arabia & the evolution of online video’.

Other sessions include ‘The future of the Chief Communications Officers’, 'A behavioral approach to government communications’ and 'The Changing Face of Modern Media’.

The 2019 KSA MEPRA Leadership Majlis is supported ACWA Power, APCO Worldwide, Arab News, CARMA, Four Communications, Guinness World Records, IPRA, Page and SAUDIA.

MEPRA has more than 1,000 members, which include consultancies, corporates with in-house public relations functions, and individual industry professionals.

