In brief: London shop opens in Scotland, wins for Cirkle, Babel, Aisle 8, Grifco and We Are Boutique

Cirkle to shape campaigns for snack fruit brand

Cirkle has been appointed by fruit snack company Urban Fresh Foods (above) to support its Bear and Urban Fruit portfolios. The agency will raise brand profiles and drive consumer engagement in the healthy snacking sector, among a range of target audiences, including families and kids. Cirkle’s integrated remit will encompass trade, crisis and issues, consumer, digital and experiential – with campaigns that drive brand equity, and increase distribution within key trade channels.

Software firm appoints Babel

IFS, an enterprise resource planning software company, has appointed Babel as its UK agency after a competitive pitch process. It will help set the communications agenda for the UK and Ireland, with a clear strategy to fast-track brand awareness and develop narratives that position IFS as a thought leader. It will also work alongside agency teams in Europe and the US, to develop and deliver international campaign programmes.

Aisle 8 a shoe-in for footwear brief

Aisle 8 has been appointed to handle the UK PR for footwear brand Superga. The agency will manage all PR and communications for Superga, with a team led by Lauren Stevenson. The brand launched in 1911 in Italy with a mission to bring high-quality footwear to the people of Italy. Now it has a range of flatforms, mid-tops and boots in a variety of colours and fabrics.

Rebrand and restructure for The Hoxby Collective

The 1,000-strong global agency will now be known as simply ‘Hoxby’ and follow a non-hierarchical profit-share model. In addition to refreshing the name, logo and brand message, Hoxby will also take the philanthropic step of sharing the company’s profits annually with the entire community. Founders Alex Hirst and Lizzie Penny said: "It takes us one step closer to realising our overall vision: to create a happier, more fulfilled society through a world of work without bias."

Big wins for Little Red

Consumer PR agency Little Red has won two new lifestyle brands. Luxury Swedish audio brand Transparent Sound, and British smart home security authority Brisant Secure. At Transparent Sound, the agency has been briefed to increase the brand’s foothold in the UK design and technology press, while handling the media announcement for its first smart door lock, targeting big-traffic websites to build SEO links and brand awareness.

Grifco to Handle UK PR for Vietnamese resort

Grifco PR is now handling the UK PR for Vietnam’s family-run boutique luxury hotel Salinda Resort. Named after sisters Sandra and Linda, ‘Salinda’ Resort was created five years ago with the aim of bringing social responsibility, hospitality and authentic local touches to the forefront of guests' experience. The resort offers a charming tranquil island retreat in which to relax on Phu Quoc Island, the largest island in Vietnam.

We Are Boutique to roll out wallpaper campaign

Wallpaper brand and manufacturer, Graham & Brown, has appointed comms agency We Are Boutique to handle the media and paid social strategy behind the launch of its new ‘Made for Each Other’ ad campaign. Blackburn-based Graham & Brown has been designing and manufacturing classic and contemporary wallpapers for the home since 1946. The new campaign is primarily designed to elevate Graham & Brown through building the brand among new audiences, increase downloads to its augmented reality app and educate consumers on its wallpaper designs and premium paint range.

Quatro drives into Scotland

PR agency Quatro has expanded its UK presence by opening its first base in Scotland, following continued business growth, particularly in the energy and planning consultation sectors. The London-based agency has acquired the team of Scottish agency System2, which enhances its presence across the UK. Quatro specialises in strategic communications, political engagement and community consultation. The team from System2 brings journalistic and digital expertise, as well as an in-depth understanding of the Scottish political scene and processes.

Noise Media called in for Vodafone brief

Social media PR and marketing agency Noise Media has been appointed by Voxi, Vodafone’s under-30 phone network. Noise will act as its retained agency partner to help the brand disrupt the market with an ongoing PR and social media campaign. The year-long partnership will see a focus on Instagram and Facebook story content, with an evolving social re-targeting strategy. "We look forward to delivering the brand proposition through original, story-first content to our student audience," said Cydney Haftel, partnerships director at Noise Media.