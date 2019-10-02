Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Johnson & Johnson has reached a $20.4 million settlement with two Ohio counties weeks before a landmark opioid trial was set to go to court. Lawsuits have been filed by thousands of counties, cities and Native American tribes accusing drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis.

Keep an eye on this today: Microsoft is planning a Surface event in New York City this morning. The company could roll out new Surface Pro and Laptop models and maybe even a dual-screen Surface prototype, Engadget predicted.

Filed under ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is very busy plotting his country’s route out of the European Union, has launched an official Snapchat account. He’s promising that followers can "go behind the scenes like never before."

Upstate apple growers are taking a Saturday Night Live skit that portrayed them as (literally) toothless rubes in stride. The New York Apple Association, which has about 600 grower members, took the high road and sent SNL’s cast a few bushels and invited them to go apple-picking. "Our growers are very respectable people," the group’s leader told The New York Times. "I’m sure they all have teeth."

When your client’s media appearances get a little too, um, enthusiastic. Fake ads have been popping up on the New York City subway system for Rudolph Giuliani, attorney at law, promising "back channel deals," "cable news appearances" and a surrogate who "has NO SHAME" (caps theirs). The ad’s website is a dead link unfortunately, but its phone number leads to a belligerent but fun voicemail.