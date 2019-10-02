Beattie eyes UK and global expansion through partnership model

Under the model a new company is established, with Beattie and its partners holding shares in the new entity. Clients and staff are rolled in with Beattie funding and marketing the new agency.

"We established our growth model in Canada two years ago when we completed a joint venture in Ireland with Serious PR to establish Beattie Ireland," chairman Gordon Beattie said.

"We’re keen to replicate the business model in the UK and English-speaking countries around the world.

"In Canada, for instance, Beattie Tartan has added $2m (£1.6m) in fees since launch two years ago and in Ireland we are projecting equally ambitious growth."

Beattie said the model is designed for "ambitious agencies that want to grow but don’t have the funds or management systems to make it happen".

Deirdre Campbell, who merged her Tartan PR agency with Beattie, said: "The partnership has allowed me to focus on clients instead of getting bogged down with administration and we have gone from having one office in Victoria to four across the country."

David McCavery, who merged Serious PR into Beattie Ireland, added: "The merger will allow us to expand our range of services and offices with the aim of becoming Ireland’s leading integrated communications agency."

Headquartered in London, Beattie now has offices in 16 cities, including Toronto, Calgary, Belfast, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.