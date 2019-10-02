M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment launches brand experience agency

The new agency offering will be led by Kate Miller and Hannah Courtney, who have been promoted into leadership roles. They will report into the UK executive team of CEO Jamie Wynne-Morgan and joint MDs Jodie Fullagar and Richard Barker.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has always offered live experiences, but said it has become increasingly important to clients in recent years with larger and more creatively complex projects.

"The live experience element will always be a core part of our promise to connect brands to their audiences through the things they are most passionate about," Wynne-Morgan said.

"The decision to take this expertise and launch a dedicated external offer is in direct response to the trend of ‘live’ featuring ever more prominently in brand marketing briefs and budgets.’’

M&C Saatchi Live has delivered consumer and customer experiences and events for clients including Coca-Cola, Reebok, NatWest, Jameson, Ballantine’s.

At this year’s BT Sport Industry awards the agency won the Experiential Marketing award for its work on Samsung’s x Tough Mudder activation.