Singapore CEO at WE Communications departs

Jeremy Seow (pictured) who heads WE Communications in Singapore, has announced his departure from the agency. Seow has been with the agency since 2017 where he first served as managing director. Prior to WE, he was at Zeno Group. Ogilvy, and Text 100 (now known as Archetype).

A representative from the agency told PR Week Asia that the decision to leave the agency was Seow’s, and that it was an amicable one. He will remain with the agency until February 2020, on an extended transition period and then launch a passion project.

Kass Sells, global COO and president of International at WE said: "Our Singapore team has had strong momentum in recent months and we now have an opportunity to bring in a market leader and leadership team to support the agency into the next phase of growth. We will be announcing new appointments to these roles plus several other leadership roles in the coming months."

Keng Wee Ng, head of technology at the agency, also announced his departure.