New APAC healthcare lead for Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick has appointed Naomi Mermod (pictured) as head of its healthcare operations in Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Weber Shandwick, Mermod was regional director, APAC, communications and public affairs, at Janssen Asia Pacific.

At Weber Shandwick, she will oversee the agency’s healthcare portfolio across its twelve offices in the region, as well as partner with clients and in-market teams.

Based in Sydney, Mermod will report to Baxter Jolly, CEO Asia Pacific, and work closely with Laura Schoen, president, global healthcare, and chair, Latin America.

"Naomi’s reputation as a solutions-orientated sector expert makes her the ideal fit for our business," said Schoen. "She joins us at a time when our clients are managing transformative shifts to the way they operate and communicate, and I’m confident her skills and expertise will help them meet those challenges."

Weber Shandwick’s healthcare practice has won 11 campaign awards, including Best Campaign, Asia Pacific at the PRWeek Global Awards. The agency’s management consultancy, United Minds, has also taken on a number of assignments in the healthcare space.