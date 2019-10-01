Arby's parent Inspire Brands promotes Chris Fuller to chief communications officer

ATLANTA: Inspire Brands has promoted Chris Fuller to chief communications officer, effective immediately.

Previously, Fuller served as head of communications for Inspire, said Selden Hunnicutt, the company’s corporate comms coordinator. He will continue to report to CEO Paul Brown.

Fuller is responsible for overseeing communications initiatives related to brand reputation, government affairs, community relations and M&A, as well as key organizational initiatives such as marquee conventions, town halls and cultural events, according to a company statement.

He is the executive sponsor for the organization’s social purpose efforts in alignment with one of Inspire’s core behaviors: Good Citizen. He oversees philanthropy for Inspire and its brands, which include Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In and Rusty Taco.

Collectively, all the brands will raise $16 million in 2019 to support youth-related causes including childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness, a statement said.

Before serving as Inspire’s comms head, Fuller was SVP of communications for Arby’s, where he led PR efforts related to key cultural moments such as the brand’s engagement with "frenemy" Jon Stewart, the launch of the Vegetarian Support Hotline, as well as the signing of British golf pro Andrew "Beef" Johnston and partnership with the PGA Tour.

Fuller also oversaw communications for the brand’s $2.9 billion acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings as well the creation of Arby’s first CSR report, according to a statement.

Fuller previously worked for Yum! Brands, where he led global public affairs and CSR.

While working at Yum!, he was named a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2012. He has also worked at Ketchum and as a press secretary in the House of Representatives.