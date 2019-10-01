Kelly McNeff joins Toyota Motor North America as corp comms VP

Toyota Motor North America has hired Kelly McNeff as VP of corporate communications.

Joining Toyota from healthcare company McKesson, McNeff will lead all internal and external comms, including executive, business and brand communications, as well as social media strategy and content.

Based in Plano, Texas, McNeff is reporting to group VP and chief communications officer Scott Vazin. About 70 full-time staffers comprise Toyota North America’s comms function.

McNeff is replacing Tim Morrison, who retired from his role as VP of corporate comms in June after 39 years with the company. Toyota North America’s AOR is Allison+Partners.

Most recently, McNeff was VP of transformation communications at McKesson and worked for more than a decade at CPG company Kimberly-Clark.

Toyota beat analysts’ estimates for both earnings and revenue in its fiscal Q1, which ended on June 30.