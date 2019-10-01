WPP appoints Sainsbury's veteran John Rogers as CFO

WPP has appointed John Rogers, a veteran of Sainsbury’s financial operations, to succeed its retiring group finance director, Paul Richardson.

He will join WPP as CFO in early 2020 after he leaves Sainsbury’s on October 31.

Rogers was CFO at Sainsbury’s from 2010 to 2016, when he was made chief executive of Sainsbury’s Argos, responsible for integrating the retail business acquired that year and reporting to Coupe.

WPP credited Rogers with leading the digital transformation of Sainsbury’s Argos.

"John is not only an accomplished CFO, but also a leader with extensive experience of business transformation. His priority will be to lead a finance function that best fosters investment in creativity, technology and talent in support of WPP’s new strategy for growth," said WPP CEO Mark Read. "I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous contribution over more than two decades with the company and for his part in making WPP the world leader it is today."

Rogers will be on the WPP board. He will receive an annual salary of £740,000 and an annual bonus of up to 225% of his salary, with mandatory deferral of at least 50% of his bonus into shares, deferred for a two-year period.



His long-term incentive plan includes a maximum award of 300% of salary. Performance will be measured over a five-year period.

"John has worked alongside me for over 14 years and has made an outstanding contribution to the business," Coupe said. "He leaves Sainsbury's with our best wishes for the future."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.