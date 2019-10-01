Ogilvy hires VMLY&R's Rachel Caggiano to run DC office

WASHINGTON: Ogilvy has hired VMLY&R’s Rachel Caggiano as group MD of its Washington, DC, office.

Caggiano started in the position shortly after Labor Day, reporting to worldwide CEO John Seifert.

She is leading brand strategy, advertising, public relations and influence, customer engagement and commerce, digital transformation and partnerships for the WPP agency’s Washington clients. Caggiano is also a member of the firm’s U.S. executive leadership team.

Caggiano has replaced Kathy Baird, who left Ogilvy in June to become senior director of editorial and experiences on Nike’s global employee communications team.

Caggiano came to Ogilvy from VMLY&R where she was account MD and WPP team leader for the PhRMA GoBoldly account, in charge of a team consisting of VMLY&R, Mediacom and Wunderman employees. She was also in charge of new business.

A VMLY&R spokesperson said Caggiano’s position has been filled internally. "We appreciate her contributions and wish her the best in her new venture," an agency spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Ogilvy has won work from companies including Pfizer and, along with Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCW, InterContinental Hotels Group this year. The firm also faced an employee revolt this summer from staff unhappy about its work on behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Ogilvy’s PR revenue increased 3% last year to $387.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.