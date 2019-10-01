Watch: Team GB celebrates Britain's diversity with Tokyo 2020 campaign launch

The message of the campaign is that Team GB only succeeds because of the diversity of its athletes, coaches, fans and partners, and that Great Britain is only as extraordinary as it is because of all the diverse cultures, backgrounds and opinions that exist across the country.

The campaign was developed alongside the Sports and Partnership Marketing team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Josh Connell, head of content publishing at the agency, said: "There isn't a brand more capable of uniting us than Team GB."

It was launched with emotional video narrated by Olympian Kate Richardson-Walsh and features iconic images from across the history of Team GB, featuring the likes of Chris Hoy, Andy Murray, Daley Thompson and Mo Farah.

Richardson-Walsh, said: "At a time when it feels like we need to come together more than ever, it’s been amazing to help celebrate all that makes Team GB and our nation great as we head towards Tokyo 2020."

The campaign aims to act as a poignant reminder of what can be achieved when the nation comes together and that more success is on the horizon.

Team GB boss Mark England said: "Fans are different ages, come from different backgrounds, have different belief systems, but they are united by their support of the incredible Team GB athletes."