Watch: Pro-EU group create 'the campaign Remain should have run'

The ‘Where We Stand’ campaign opposes the negative portrayal of the European Union.

It makes a positive case for Europe aimed at persuading those who are undecided about Brexit to support staying in the EU ahead of a final say on the divisive issue.

The video has been watched almost one million times, with one in four people watching the full 75 second video online, while the paid ad campaign has more than doubled the campaign's reach and engagement.

Shape History produced the campaign, which covers nine projects in six counties over a period of six weeks. The agency has also produced more than 90 supporting assets that will be distributed across social media over the next few weeks.

Ed Fletcher, MD at Shape History, said: "At a time when politicians have lost so much of the public’s trust, we wanted to focus on the people that really matter, and create a platform for them to tell their unheard stories."

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, added: "Shape History were given a tough assignment: to create the campaign Remain should have run in 2016.

"With the process of leaving the EU at a critical juncture, and with the country teetering on the edge of a cliff-edge Brexit, a campaign that could engage with undecided voters and get out the message that the EU stands with us was vital.

"The end result was an ad campaign that avoided the pitfalls of shouting our beliefs to the converted, and instead focused on strengthening the country’s understanding of how Europe supports us and what the EU is all about."

Phase two of the campaign will include projections of campaign messaging and opinions of the local people featured on buildings in Manchester, Bradford, Stoke, Swansea and London.