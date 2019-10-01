Exclusive: Weber Shandwick boosts senior healthcare team with planning and creative chiefs

The agency, which topped PRWeek's 2019 rankings in healthcare comms, has appointed Jo Crouch as managing director of strategic planning and Khalid Latif as creative director, both working with its 40-strong UK healthcare comms team.

The hires follow news last month of the departure of Lucie Harper, Weber’s former chair of UK health.

Career progression

Jo Crouch

Crouch brings to the business nearly 20 years’ experience in comms, both agency- and clientside.

She began her career in health working as a marketing manager for Roche Diagnostics, where she stayed for five years before moving to Ogilvy Healthworld as a marketing manager.

Crouch went on to work at a string of advertising and marketing agencies, including DDB Health, McCann Health and VCCP Health, where she was a senior strategic planner. A short stint at ZPD Associates followed, where Crouch was strategy director, before moving to her current role.

In her role at Weber Shandwick Crouch will develop and implement the health strategy function while delivering strategic brand and multichannel plans for high-profile global pharma clients.

She will report to Lisa Henry, managing director of the UK healthcare team, who was promoted from deputy managing director last year.

Khalid Latif

Latif brings a similar level of experience to his new role. He began his career as an analyst for Thomson Reuters before becoming a consultant writer for Total Healthcare Solutions.

A longer stint followed for Grey Healthcare Group, now part of Wunderman Thompson Health, where Latif rose to become a copywriter.

He then worked for DDB Remedy followed by nearly eight years at Publicis LifeBrands, where he started as a senior copywriter and rose to become the agency’s associate creative director.

At Weber Shandwick, Latif will take the creative lead on the agency’s biggest health clients and will report to Rachael Pay, managing director of health, EMEA, and James Nester, EMEA executive creative director.

Agency comment

Henry said of the senior appointments: "We’re delighted to welcome both Jo and Khalid into our thriving and ambitious team. We’ve always striven to deliver bold, creative and impactful campaigns and we’re confident both Jo and Khalid will help us push the boundaries of our work even further."