Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to appoint three PR agencies to £3m services framework

With less than three years until the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off in the West Midlands, the search is on for agencies to carry out marketing and creative services work, including PR and events.

More than £3m of work is due to be contracted under a new framework agreement, which is set to launch in January 2020.

The Birmingham Organising Committee for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is seeking to appoint three agencies to the framework for the PR lot.

Successful agencies will deliver proactive local, regional, national and international PR campaigns, as well as work reactively throughout the period of the build-up to the Games, which take place from 27 July to 7 August 2022.

Work is expected to cover media-engagement strategy development, managing a press office and developing press releases, as well as social content, photography and video, and media-event development and delivery.

Birmingham 2022 also requires agencies to carry out corporate comms, community and influencer engagement, stakeholder mapping, crisis comms and talent management.

The city won its bid to host the Commonwealth Games in December 2017, and will continue a sporting legacy that includes delivering the ICC Champions Trophy and The Ashes at Edgbaston, Rugby World Cup fixtures at Villa Park, Diamond League athletics meetings at Alexander Stadium and the Nature Valley Classic tennis championships at Edgbaston Priory Club.

As well as the PR work, the framework – which will run until the end of 2022 – will include design services, events, mascot design, consumer insights and research, and customer relationship management.

Birmingham 2022 is also looking for three agencies to add to the framework’s creative services lot, with a tender deadline of 28 October for all lots.

The work will include delivering a series of large-scale integrated marketing campaigns, encompassing paid, earned and owned media across TV, outdoor, digital, radio, print and direct mail.

These will exploit major milestones such as countdown-year celebrations, the games mascot launch, and the recruitment of 12,500 volunteers.

Other marketing campaigns will cover the sale of tickets and public participation in the Queen's Baton Relay.





