Influencers and brands promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Brands including Palmer’s, Asda and Marks & Spencer are among those ramping up their support for the annual health awareness campaign, which runs worldwide throughout October.

Asda has this year partnered romantic fiction publisher Mills & Boon for its campaign – with activity running across social media channels using #TickledPink2019.

As part of the campaign, model, TV personality and Strictly Come Dancing winner Abbey Clancy has penned a novel for Mills & Boon, which has transformed its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts with a Tickled Pink takeover.

This October, we're celebrating #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth by partnering with @asda for their Tickled Pink campaign! ??????



Learn more about how we're helping to raise money and awareness for breast cancer, as well as how you can get involved here: https://t.co/MhhdHpg3pX pic.twitter.com/WGGBpyraEm — Mills & Boon (@MillsandBoon) October 1, 2019

Not to be outdone, Marks & Spencer is supporting the campaign with digital activity across its social channels, including a video featuring women who have been affected by breast cancer.

The retailer is working with 11 women affected by the disease to raise awareness through a series of online interviews and videos.

Taking the campaign into a live activation, skin and haircare brand Palmer’s UK is planning an event on 16 October in partnership with beauty box company Treasure Tress and charity Breast Cancer Care.

The event is set to include a meditation class, health scans and a panel discussion hosted by Renée Davis, founder of creativity hub Out The Box.

The event is part of a wider campaign by the brand that includes PR activity throughout the year, but particularly focused on October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide drive to ensure women and men know how to check for signs of cancer in their breasts or pecs, as well as to raise funds for cancer charities, including Breast Cancer Now.

Meanwhile, influencers have also been getting in on the action.

A group of 50 Instagrammers and bloggers who have breast cancer or are in remission from the disease joined forces for a co-ordinated drive to push the campaign.

Led by family and lifestyle influencer Laura Rutherford, the women – who have a collective Instagram reach of 500,000 – took part in a photo shoot in London’s Notting Hill dressed in pink bras and jeans.

Using #BreastKnowYourself the women involved posted the image on their social accounts simultaneously on 1 October.

"The campaign #BreastKnowYourself is fundamentally about getting the all-important message of 'getting to know your bodies' out across social media, targeting both women and men alike," said Rutherford.





