Watch: London Symphony Orchestra launches first influencer marketing campaign

The LSO wants to show that top-quality musical performances are accessible to everyone - both online and in person.

The campaign is the first of its kind for LSO. London-based influencer agency Digital Voices selected lifestyle YouTube creators who have a basic knowledge of the violin and gave them a tailored one-on-one lesson with LSO orchestra players.

Amena Khan learned to play the Harry Potter theme for her children, and Ruby Granger examines making the violin a productive part of your daily routine. Both spent time learning from Maxine Kwok-Adams and Alix Lagasse.

Kathryn McDowell, MD at LSO, said: "We have always held to principles of open access to music, and this is just one more way for us to implement that. We’ve been truly impressed by the creativity, enthusiasm and professionalism of the creators we have partnered with so far, and look forward to exploring the area further."

Founder of Digital Voices Jennifer Quigley-Jones described it as a privilege to work with such an illustrious institution.

"The videos offered exclusive opportunities for YouTube creators to learn a new skill and engage with LSO players in a deeply personal way. Brands should follow this example and create exciting videos with YouTube creators who speak to their target audience," she added.