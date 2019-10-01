One Green Bean appoints new Australia CEO

Havas Group’s PR arm, One Green Bean, has appointed Simone Gupta (pictured) as its new CEO in Australia. Gupta is currently MD of influencer marketing agency @London, and prior to that, she was in leadership roles at Edelman and Ogilvy in London.

Gupta also spent 11 years in Sydney, during which time she was at DDB Worldwide’s Mango attending to clients such as including Telstra, Tourism Australia and Volkswagen. In her career, she’s led integrated campaigns for brands including Team Red Vodafone global and Visit Dubai.

"Simone has an excellent reputation here in Australia and we are thrilled to lure her back," sais Anthony Freedman, chairman of Havas Group Australia and New Zealand.

"Simone’s heritage is in PR, but over time her experience has broadened to span social and influencer marketing, making her the perfect fit for ogb’s progressive creative communications offering and we are excited to see her take the business to new heights".

One Green Bean’s clients include Meat & Livestock Australia, Sydney Water, Coca-Cola, Dyson, Nike, Lego, The Body Shop, Club Med, Pernod Ricard and Seafolly.