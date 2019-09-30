Sorry, Burger King, but consumers prefer other brands' Twitter accounts

Whopper? More like, womp womper.

Burger King’s Twitter account is the least-loved when compared to those of Wendy’s, Steak-umm and MoonPie.

PRWeek asked readers last week what snarky brand account they would choose to delete from Twitter, and nearly 1,400 people voted. Burger King was voted off Twitter Island by 45% of respondents. Twenty percent voted for MoonPie; 18% picked Steak-umm; and Wendy’s got the fewest votes, with 17%.

Burger King’s account is known for bantering with competitors, and even President Donald Trump got a taste of Burger King’s sassy social media sauce in mid-January when he posted a since-deleted tweet misspelling hamburgers as "hamberders."

While MoonPie’s hysterically weird Twitter account has turned heads, Steak-umm has built a cult following on Twitter, where it "got in early enough to make a unique mark," Jesse Bender, account director at Steak-umm PR partner Allebach Communications, told PRWeek in May.

It comes as little surprise that the other brands in the poll are bowing down to the red-headed queen of sass, Wendy’s. Whether it’s partaking in National Roast Day, beefing with arch-nemesis McDonald’s or rolling out a burger based on a tweet, Wendy’s Twitter account will serve as a real-time case study on how to engage your audience in years to come.