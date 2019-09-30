Celebrity Cruises books new UK comms agency

Until recently, Good Relations worked with sister brand Royal Caribbean, which has since moved to W Communications. Celebruty Cruises previously worked with Siren.

At Celebrity Cruises, Good Relations’ remit includes consumer PR campaigns, thought leadership and trade communications that drive bookings for modern, luxury-loving audiences.

The agency will work alongside the operator's wider marketing team to build Celebrity Cruises’ luxury credentials and "deliver impact stories".

This includes ship launches and campaigns that "bring to life its approach to innovation, sustainability, diversity and inclusion".

In September 2018, Celebrity Cruises hired Jo Vaughton as its inaugural director of brand and PR ahead of the launch of new ship Edge earlier this year.

Next year, the operator plans to add Apex (pictured) and Silhouette to its fleet. Good Relations sister agency Newsfeed PR has been appointed specifically to handle the launch of billion-dollar ship Apex.

The Good Relations team will be led by executive director Lawrence Collis and Newsfeed PR executive director, Liam Maguire will lead the team looking after the Apex launch in March 2020.

Vaughton said: "We’re delighted to be working with Good Relations – their exceptional blend of strategic thought and innovative creativity is exactly what we need to amplify our groundbreaking ship launches and disruptive new brand building activity.

"Celebrity Cruises has so many unique stories to tell about our holidays, our people and our purpose. We’re excited to see where this new chapter in communications takes us".

Good Relations and Newsfeed PR Richard Moss described Celebrity Cruises as "a dream client".

"It’s a business with huge momentum, a series of groundbreaking ship launches planned and a wealth of untapped stories championing innovation, sustainability and diversity and inclusion. We can’t wait to get started," he added.

Celebrity Cruises has reviewed other parts of its marcoms roster recently, appointing Certain for social media work and creative agency Lucky Generals for advertising. A new ad campaign is about to launch into the UK market.