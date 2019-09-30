M&C Saatchi PR hires senior directors from rivals

Hilary Davies, who was previously MD at W Communications in Singapore, joined in June as a senior director and board member to lead and grow the company’s corporate and B2B clients.

She has previously worked at Grayling and global tech company Sabre, serving clients including American Express, British Airways, Moët Hennessy, Adobe and Visa.

Davies will be joined by Hotwire’s former UK head of consumer Jessica Gross, who also joined over the summer as a senior director and board member.

Gross will handle M&C Saatchi Public Relations’ consumer output, working closely with some of the agency’s biggest UK clients.

She brings over 13 years of experience, having worked on high-profile consumer brands such as GoPro, Travelex, Ubisoft, Google, HomeAway, Oakley, Red Bull Media House and Skullcandy.

Both will report to global managing director Chris Hides and arrive following a series of new business wins, including Dreams, Cloudy Bay, DAFNI and Gunna.

M&C Saatchi’s PR business has shown solid growth despite recently reporting that the group's shares have lost more than half their value as an accounting probe continues.

M&C Saatchi Public Relations CEO Molly Aldridge said their appointments would "bring a fresh perspective to the company at a key time".

"With the exciting new client wins, it’s the perfect time for them to come onboard and help further strengthen our UK team and offering, not only to lead and organically grow our current and fabulous roster of clients, but also drive new business," Aldridge added.

Davies said the agency has a "highly established reputation" in the corporate and business-to-business space with longstanding clients including the Department for Education, Civil Aviation Authority and Alibaba.

Gross added: "I’m excited to be at the helm of a roster of dream clients – Foot Locker, Dixons Carphone Warehouse, Sonos, instax, Dreams and the UN, to name just a few. Working with such a talented and ambitious senior leadership team is truly inspiring and the company is a notoriously creative leader in the industry – so I’m delighted to get stuck in."