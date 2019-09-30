In brief: Former W exec joins Beam, wins for Milk & Honey, Palm, Siren and Aro

Palm rises to bakery challenge

Food and Drink comms agency Palm PR & Digital has been appointed by Superfood Bakery (above) to manage its PR campaign. Superfood Bakery is a British brand aiming to revolutionise home baking with its range of all-natural, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly baking mixes. The agency will implement a campaign to support retailer relations, distribution growth and future fundraising by building credibility in the business through a profiling campaign of the Superfood Bakery co-founders Tania Vynokurova and Ksenia Tkacheva, as well as activity to raise awareness of the brand.

Milk & Honey gets Personal

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by Personal Group, an employee benefits and insurance company, to champion the voice of workers and help employers support their staff. Starting immediately, the agency will be responsible for media relations and social media activity amongst two key audiences; HR decision makers and workers on modest incomes. The full brief includes all external communication, from brand identity to reputation, to help promote the company’s offering.

Tech start-up Beam hires first head of PR

Montana Gerry joins Beam – a crowdfunding platform built to support homeless people through training and into paid work – from W Communications, where she worked for five years as part of the Enterprise division, most recently as an account director. As the organisation’s first head of PR, Gerry has been tasked with boosting awareness of Beam among potential donors, as well as collaborating with brands and partner charities on high-impact campaigns. Gerry said: "At a time when the media is dominated by negative news, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the positive and uplifting work that organisations like Beam are doing on a daily basis."

Hat-trick of wins for Siren

Siren Comms has won a trio of new clients across the consumer travel and B2B travel technology sectors. The agency is now working with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours as its UK consumer press office, and has also been appointed by TripBAM, the hotel shopping, benchmarking and analytics solution provider for a six-month brand awareness project. Rounding off the trio is Currensea, a travel money card linked directly to your bank account. Siren is working with the provider on its pre-launch activity, building the waiting list.

Aro points toward first international client

Aro PR and Marketing has secured its first international client, Econcore. The agency specialises in raising the profile of engineering, composites and scientific companies, while Econcore provides technologies for economic honeycomb sandwich material production. Billy McKenna, Aro’s managing director, said: "We have successfully launched both our marketing and awards application services after building a team of PRs, marketing managers, journalists, associate graphic designers, web builders and SEO professionals."

Scottish agencies to join forces

Two Perth-based, full-service marketing agencies Volpa and Fraktul will merge this month (October). The partnership will see Volpa's team boosted by the strategic marketing expertise of Fraktul's founder and managing director, Stephen Gorton, who will bring a stronger B2B focus to the agency. Gorton will take on an account director at Volpa and will continue to service Fraktul's 100-strong client base.

Edinburgh PR shop grows with appointments

Holyrood PR has added Toni Dowling and Emma Lourie to its ranks, with the pair bringing experience across a wide range of corporate, consumer and digital-led accounts. Dowling joins as an account executive from Indigo PR, and Lourie joins as a PR Assistant from Muckle Media. The new recruits have coincided with promotions for three of Holyrood PR’s key team-members; Catriona Conway-Mortimer to account manager, Cat Quinn to senior account executive, and new digital account executive Angie Muzyka.

Napier makes pair of hires

Napier, a B2B PR and marketing agency, has welcomed two new hires to its team. Claire Davis joins as an account manager with over 15 years’ experience working for London-based client- and agency-side businesses. Meanwhile, Hayden Reader joins as a marketing specialist, and brings a creative background that will support the Napier team with content marketing, email marketing and marketing automation.