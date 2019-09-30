Crisps brand Kettle appoints PR agency for new product drive

The ‘six-figure’ account will see Lucre handle PR across the entire brand portfolio, spanning digital and traditional media with content creation and seeding through its in-house RICH division.

Kettle Foods is developing new products and a key part of Lucre’s role will be brand and SKU launch to both the trade and consumers, driving awareness, engagement and sampling.

Lucre’s first campaigns for Kettle Foods are set to go live in October and work has begun on supporting its existing range and seasonal variants of crisps in the lead up to Christmas.

"Lucre’s love of food oozed from the first meeting and their ethos mirrors our own to make for a perfect partnership. That combined with their ‘Search Savvy’ approach, which is audience-led but google-aligned, fits perfectly with our strategy," Kettle senior brand manager Kizzy Beckett said.

"It is an exciting time right now for Kettle Foods with huge investment taking place in our products, factory and people, so The Lucre Group will be a vital partner in helping us to effectively share that via both traditional press and digitally."

Lucre co-founder and director Tamarind Wilson added: "Kettle Chips is a household name and being part of the team, which helps spread the word even further will be a real pleasure. Similarly, being able to work with Metcalfe’s, which leads in the fast-growing formats of popcorn, ricecakes and corn chips, will be a true joy for the team."