KP Snacks consolidates comms across portfolio with new retained PR shop

Red Consultancy was hired without a pitch as the snacks manufacturer consolidates its roster of creative, media and communications agencies across its portfolio.

Red Consultancy will support KP Snacks’ PR and communications activities across its full brand portfolio, as well as assisting with a range of corporate initiatives, including its CSR and sustainability agenda.

The account will be led by Red’s consumer managing director Emily Morgan.

"There’s enormous PR potential with this much-loved stable of brands," Morgan said. "Our focus will be on delivering creative and bold campaigns which incorporate eye-catching experiential activity."

KP Snacks marketing director Kevin McNair said: "We wanted to take a more strategic direction with our PR and have an agency on board that can help us amplify our message across our full product range. Red Consultancy has excellent food-and-drink credentials and we look forward to working together."

This year, Red Consultancy won global cause, brand and corporate communications account of cosmetics giant Avon and has become the retained PR agency for baby food brand Munchkin.