KP Snacks consolidates comms across portfolio with new retained PR shop

Added 7 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

The maker of Hula Hoops, McCoy's and KP nuts has appointed Red Consultancy as its retained PR agency.

News

Red Consultancy was hired without a pitch as the snacks manufacturer consolidates its roster of creative, media and communications agencies across its portfolio.

Red Consultancy will support KP Snacks’ PR and communications activities across its full brand portfolio, as well as assisting with a range of corporate initiatives, including its CSR and sustainability agenda. 

The account will be led by Red’s consumer managing director Emily Morgan.

"There’s enormous PR potential with this much-loved stable of brands," Morgan said. "Our focus will be on delivering creative and bold campaigns which incorporate eye-catching experiential activity."

KP Snacks marketing director Kevin McNair said: "We wanted to take a more strategic direction with our PR and have an agency on board that can help us amplify our message across our full product range. Red Consultancy has excellent food-and-drink credentials and we look forward to working together."

This year, Red Consultancy won global cause, brand and corporate communications account of cosmetics giant Avon and has become the retained PR agency for baby food brand Munchkin.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters