Ferrero UK appoints public affairs and corp comms partner

The integrated FHF team will include experts from the agency’s PA, corp, social and crisis teams that report to Charlie Cayton, director of corporate affairs and communications at Ferrero.

The chocolate manufacturer produces some of the nation’s biggest brands including Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher and Nutella.

Jim Donaldson, CEO UK and Middle East at FleishmanHillard Fishburn, said: "We look forward to working with them to communicate the passion and commitment of the business and the amazing contribution the company makes to this market."

Ferrero has experienced double-digit growth across UK and Ireland over the past five years.

"We are delighted to be working with FHF, who share our values and our pursuit for excellence. We look forward to exciting times ahead working together," said Cayton.





