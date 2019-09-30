Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

A sweet account win. Russell Stover Chocolates has enlisted Endeavor Global Marketing for its first major creative brand campaign in more than two decades, known as Make Happy. Endeavor’s communications group started working with Russell Stover in July. It is the first PR agency retained by the company to provide communications strategy and execution for its brand growth initiatives and creative campaigns, said Bates Grainger, Endeavor senior account director. PRWeek has all the details about the Make Happy campaign, which launches today, and Endeavor’s work with Russell Stover.

And the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy is…Forever 21. The company, which currently has more than 800 stores across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America, will soon cease operations in 40 countries as part of a Chapter 11 filing. Forever 21 also plans to close up to 178 stores in the U.S. and up to 350 globally. It will continue to operate its website and hundreds of brick and mortar shops across American shopping malls. More than 20 U.S. retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys ‘R’ Us, have filed for bankruptcy over the last two years, as more consumers shop online.

Impeachment: How President Donald Trump will fight it. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House counsel Pat Cipollone will be among those who present Trump with a wide-ranging rapid-response strategy that could come as early as Monday. One person expected to play a role in the internal effort is White House spokesman Steven Groves. (NBC News)

The New York Knicks to break long silence. The team’s president Steve Mills, GM Scott Perry and coach David Fizdale will speak publicly for the first time since June 21 at Monday’s media day as the Knicks open training camp burdened by a six-year playoff drought. a A three-month-plus media embargo from The Knicks, which has not staged press conferences for any of their new signees, is bizarre even by this franchise’s standards, according to the New York Post.

Joe Biden to major news networks: Stop giving Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani air time. After Giuliani discussed on a series of talk shows what he called Biden's apparently corrupt dealings in Ukraine and China, Biden aides Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn drafted a memo on Sunday to NBC News, CBS News, Fox News and CNN to voice "grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump." The memo added that if Giuliani is given air time, an "an equivalent amount of time" should be provided "to a surrogate for the Biden campaign." (The Daily Beast)