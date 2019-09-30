APAC agencies: PR Week Global Awards 2020 opens for entries

Now in its seventh year, the PR Week Global Awards is now open for entries. The awards aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding work in the region, including Asia-Pacific.

PRWeek Global Awards 2020 opens for entries



The first deadline for entries is 16 January 2020, with the final deadline on 30 January. The ceremony will take place on 19 May, 2020 in London.

While agencies in Asia-Pacific can submit entries in any of the relevant categories, there will also be three categories specific to the region:

* Best Campaign in Asia-Pacific

* Best Agency in Asia-Pacific

* Best PR Professional in Asia-Pacific

Last year, Weber Shandwick Korea and McCann Health picked up the prize for Best Campaign in Asia-Pacific. The agencies’ partnered with pharmaceutical company Eisai for a campaign titled ‘Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake?’ to raise awareness among children about dementia.

Meanwhile, WE Communications was crowned Best Agency in Asia-Pacific.

Here's the full list of categories.