Watch: Downton Abbey helps 'Swap The Mop' secure national coverage

The #SwapTheMop campaign aimed to get the public to swap their mop for Kärcher’s new Cordless Floor Care range.

PR firm The Academy examined the brand's Experian audience data to understand more about their passion points and life situation, as a way of generating excitement in the campaign.

They found older audiences would engage with Downton Abbey, which was popular during the campaign’s launch as it coincided with the release of the film.

Family audiences would engage with Cinderella, as the popular pantomime protagonist would traditionally use a mop during her daily chores.

While younger audiences would be more engaged by 'Cleanfluencers' – popular social media channels with six-figure followers who predominantly talk to their fans about cleaning products and methods.

The brief required all PR activations to run alongside a TV campaign.

The campaign generated over 30 pieces of PR coverage, including 10 national hits across print and online, leveraging the power of Downton Abbey to hit both news and showbiz pages.

The social films also achieved over 100,000 views and thousands of social mentions, plus the social content directly created over 10,000 click-throughs to Kärcher’s online web shop, a third of which came exclusively from Downton Abbey fans.

Mitch Kaye, CEO and co-founder of The Academy, said: "Connecting cleaning to popular culture requires strong creativity, good timing, and the backing of a really smart client. Downton Abbey has some of the most iconic hard floors on TV and is the perfect setting to launch Kärcher’s new Hard Floor Cleaners. A simple idea which used the excitement around the cinematic release to bring Hard Floor Cleaning to Hollywood."