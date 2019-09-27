Monsanto, Bayer veteran Sara Miller joins Enterprise Holdings

ST. LOUIS: Monsanto veteran Sara Miller has joined car rental company Enterprise Holdings as VP of corporate communications.

Miller was most recently head of global strategic comms and external engagement for the crop science division at Bayer, which she joined following its acquisition of agricultural giant Monsanto that closed in June 2018.

Miller’s decade-long tenure at Monsanto culminated in the role of head of global communications and corporate marketing after serving as director of business comms, corporate affairs senior manager and associate communications manager.

Before joining Monsanto, Miller was communications manager at brewer Anheuser-Busch.

An Enterprise representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

A Bayer spokesperson said the company is planning to replace Miller, but has not named anyone to the role.

Bayer last month hired Daniella Foster as head of public affairs and sustainability for its consumer health division, which includes OTC medications, nutritional supplements and self-care products. Chris Samuel, director of global corporate preparedness and engagement at Monsanto and later Bayer, recently left the company.

Criticism of Bayer’s $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto has mounted in the 15 months since the deal closed, with The Wall Street Journal calling it "one of the most troubled acquisitions in recent times."

A German PR trade group recently cleared FleishmanHillard of wrongdoing in its work on behalf of Monsanto in France, where it created databases of public figures based on their views of the weed-killer Roundup. European law closely governs the creation of databases or lists of individuals based on their political views.