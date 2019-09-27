Just briefly: Industry hires and promotions

Baton Rouge — Louisiana State University has hired Jim Sabourin as VP of strategic communications, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors. Sabourin is leaving a position as SCP and chief communications officer for Unum, an insurance company providing supplemental insurance coverage in the workplace.

Boston — March Communications has hired Kelby Troutman as VP. Troutman had previously worked at Nuance Communications. 360PR+ has promoted both SVP Victoria Renwick and SVP Mike Rush to EVP and partner. Renwick leads the agency’s food and beverage practice and Rush works on consumer tech campaigns.

Houston — Maggie Malek has been promoted to CEO of the MMI Agency (a Stagwell Group company). She replaces Benjamin Spiegel who, according to the agency, is leaving to become global chief digital officer of P&G Beauty.

Los Angeles — Dan Mazei is now head of global communications for the esports sector of Activision Blizzard which houses the Overwatch League and Call of Duty. Mazei was formerly at Reebok, leading that company’s global newsroom where he oversaw PR, paid media, social media and digital/editorial content teams.

New York — Finsbury has hired two new directors. Andrew Borchini, previously director of regulatory relations and policy at Barclays, will work on crisis and issues management practice with a focus on financial services. Ben Waldron, who previously managed content for social media management platform Sprinklr, will handle corporate reputation assignments and content development.

New York — David Ellis has moved to Sharp Communications as SVP of digital and social media and will lead that agency’s digital practice. Ellis was previously a VP at Edelman where, according to a Sharp statement, he worked on the Samsung, CVS, and Comcast accounts.

Newton, MA — Aria Marketing has made senior account executive Ashley Owen its first wellness officer. She will promote the wellness of Aria’s employees while still carrying out client responsibilities.

Pittsburgh — David Seldin, is now working at the University of Pittsburgh as the assistant vice chancellor of communications and will serve as a senior communications strategist for the University. Seldin most recently served as co-lead of the global healthcare practice at the Brunswick Group.

San Diego — BAM Communications hired Lisa Lotito as art director to further its new marketing, digital and social media creative efforts and Louis Armoriello as data strategist to lead its new data team. Lotito comes to Bam from Paris, where she worked with creative director Michel Maidenberg and Futurama. Prior to Bam, Armoriello was a program manager for Google.

Washington, DC — GMMB has hired former Politico senior education writer Kimberly Hefling has a VP. Before Politico, she had been the Associated Press’ national education writer.

Accounts

New York — MWWPR has announced it is now AOR for New York-based online ticketing platform Lunatix, formerly known as ShooWin.

San Francisco — W2O has been chosen to provide comms support for AIDS 2020, the 23rd International AIDS Conference organized by the International AIDS Society. W2O practice leader, Mike Nelson will lead a core team of three people working on the pro bono account.

Toronto — Catrice Cosmetics has chosen DV Communications to handle PR in Canada.

Offices

Chicago — Hotwire opened a "pop-up" office in Chicago to support its clients in the Midwest that include companies like project44, inRiver and Calabrio.