One week: UN Party for Good. UN General Assembly. Boris Johnson in NYC, called back to U.K. Parliament prorogation, unrepentant. Brexit. Remain. Deal. No deal. Just get on with it. Yes. No. Don't know. Next question. H+K clarifies global leadership. Greta Thunberg. Young climate activist in tears at UNGA. Child angry at adults. David Hogg. Malala Yousafzai. Adults angry at child. Trump: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Scaramucci: "Parents in America and around the world: he went after a 16-year-old girl yesterday. @realDonaldTrump unfit to serve." Back on the sunbed at Trump Tower. Trump’s Ukraine call transcript. Zelensky: "I don’t want to be involved in democratic elections of the U.S.A." Pelosi. Impeachment. Rudy Giuliani giant text iPad. Liddle Adam Schiff. Yes. No. Don't know. Next question. IPG CEO Roth at Spikes Asia: agency diversity "still pathetic." Weed to WPP as non-exec. Baer to depart BCW. Vaynerchuk at Advertising Week: "Talk to your normal friends more." Vaynerchuk: "Work for free." Vaynerchuk at LinkedIn Talent Connect. Vaynerchuk everywhere. J.Lo/Shakira, Super Bowl. Pitbull at Advertising Week - sexism. Goodbye eBay CEO Devin Wenig. IPO woes: WeWork, Endeavor, Peloton. Vine. Instagram (no likes). Snap. TikTok. Blake Chandlee: TikTok has fewer than 1 billion users, more than 500 million. TikTok: no Tiananmen Square, Tibet or Falun Gong. Chinese journalists face Xi Jinping loyalty exam. Yes. No. Don't know. Next question. Des Moines Register reporter exposes racist tweets then leaves paper as his own controversial posts are uncovered. Rachael Ray Every Day goes newsstand quarterly. Cannabis. Vaping. Juul. Altria. Philip Morris. Philip Morris International. GM strike. Brands taking a stand. Trust. Purpose. Argentina: Burger King stopped selling Whoppers for a day, gave money to McDonald’s charity. Gibbs to leave McDonald’s. CMO-less McDonald’s shifts creative account to KFC agency Wieden+Kennedy. Daily screen usage: 6h 26m per day, 45h per week. Living our lives on social media. Turns out goldfish don’t have short attention spans after all. Yes. No. Don’t know. Next question. PR Decoded. Good luck!