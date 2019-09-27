Brands2Life 'revved up' after winning Autorama pitch

Autorama is best known for its founding brand Vanarama.com, an automotive rental site that allows businesses and individuals to rent vans, cars and other vehicles.

Brands2Life has been appointed to grow Autorama’s position as "the champion for a new approach to vehicle ownership", and to build the brand, initially focusing on creative activations for Vanarama. This includes work around its sponsorship of the National League.

Autorama is looking to become a leading online destination for people looking for a new van or car.

"We’re a company with bold ambitions to change how people get behind the wheel of a new vehicle," Autorama chief marketing officer Paul Cable said.

"During the pitch process Brands2Life got us immediately and were able to blend creative thinking with a solid strategic approach. We’re excited to welcome them to the Autorama family."

Autorama joins Brands2Life’s growing portfolio of online clients, including 23andMe, Free Now, Groupon, LinkedIn and Match.

Brands2Life’s co-founder Giles Fraser said: "This is a brilliant win for us. It’s great to get the opportunity to work with one of the UK’s most disruptive and ambitious challenger brands.

"The automotive category is noisy, so our campaigns are designed to give the brand edge whilst educating the consumer about the benefits of leasing. We’re revved-up about the journey ahead of us and look forward to putting our foot to the floor on some engaging and impactful campaigns."