Don Baer to exit BCW at year's end

WASHINGTON: BCW chairman Don Baer is set to step down at the end of 2019 after a dozen years at the agency and predecessor Burson-Marsteller.

"Don shared with me that this was a very difficult decision because of his sense of commitment to all of us as colleagues and the clients he has served," BCW CEO Donna Imperato said in a staff memo viewed by PRWeek. "At the same time, he is excited about exploring what is next in his career."

Imperato thanked Baer for ensuring a "seamless transition" to BCW and said, "As a client counselor and strategic adviser, Don is truly one of the very best." She added that he will continue to be available to the firm and its clients.

Baer has served as chairman of BCW since WPP merged Cohn & Wolfe and Burson-Marsteller, where he served as worldwide chair and CEO from 2012 to 2018, early last year. Previously, he was the firm’s worldwide vice chair.

Baer will continue in his role as chairman of the board of directors of PBS.

Prior to joining Burson in 2007, Baer was senior EVP for strategy and development at Discovery Communications. Before moving to the private sector, he served as a top communications adviser to President Bill Clinton, a journalist at U.S. News & World Report and a lawyer.