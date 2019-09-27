Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Entertainment giant Endeavor halted its initial public offering Thursday according to reports from Reuters and the Wall Street Journal. The Journal broke the news hours after the company announced, according to media reports, it would lower the target price range of the IPO and release fewer shares than first planned. The company had been moving steadily towards an IPO this year. But the market has looked less favorably towards the IPOs of some companies recently.

One of those companies is Peloton, but on Thursday its CEO John Foley said he isn’t worried about how the price of Peloton shares dropped the day after the company went public. "I'm following it like everyone else, but trying not to take it too personally or getting too discouraged after a couple hours of sideways trading," he told Axios. "Obviously, we'd rather have it going the other way, but I don't think it's a reflection on our fundamentals or the excitement of investors who came in. This is a long journey."

Rudy Giuliani is going to launch a podcast. According to Page Six, President Trump’s personal lawyer spoke about it at a cigar bar on Fifth Avenue in New York. A source at the bar told Page Six that Giuliani "was announcing to everyone he is launching a new podcast! He was shouting it to the world."

A reporter who wrote about offensive tweets in a profile of a Des Moines, Iowa man, was fired for his own offensive tweets. Aaron Calvin wrote a Des Moines Register profile of Carson King, who had held up a sign during a televised football game asking for beer money. When cash flowed in from across the country, King promised to donate it to charity and Anheuser-Busch initially supported him. But the company cut ties with King after the Register’s profile revealed he had posted racists tweets in high school. (CNN) Before locking his Twitter account (Fox News), Calvin apologized: "Hey just wanted to say that I have deleted previous tweets that have been inappropriate or insensitive. I apologize for not holding myself to the same standards as the Register holds others." (KCRG)

The leader of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, held a town hall meeting Thursday to assuage anti-government protesters. The tactic may not have worked, however, because Lam had to wait inside the building for four hours after the meeting ended before protesters outside dispersed. Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at Hong Kong’s Chinese University (and who is unrelated to Carrie Lam) told the Associated Press, "Carrie Lam showed some sincerity. She sat through more than two hours of humiliation and demonstrated at least willingness to hear radically different views. She has the guts to face opposition but still it’s not good enough."