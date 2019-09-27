PRWeek Global Awards 2020 opens for entries

The awards celebrate excellence in PR in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.
Thirty-two categories are open for nominations, including four gold categories – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency (see full list below). One category – Global Campaign of the Year – is chosen by PRWeek.
The first deadline for entries is 16 January 2020, with the final deadline on 30 January.
The event will take place on 19 May.
Last year, Weber Shandwick won the most awards on the night with six, and its Interpublic sister agency Golin claimed the Global Agency title.
The Editor’s Choice award for Campaign of the Year went to Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble (New York).
PRWeek Global Awards 2020 - Categories
Best Agency in Europe (Outside UK)
Global Citizenship
Consumer Launch
Employee Communications
Global PR Breakthrough
Issues and Crisis
Healthcare
Non- profit
Corporate and Social Responsibility
Product Brand Development
Global Creative Idea
Global Content
Public Sector
Corporate Branding
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Global Integration
Global Event Activation
Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific
Best Campaign: LATAM
Best Campaign: Middle East
Best Campaign: in Europe (Outside UK)
Best PR Professional in LATAM
Best PR Professional in Middle East
Best Professional in Europe (Outside UK)
Best Agency in Asia Pacific
Best Agency in LATAM
Best Agency in Middle East
Best Agency in Europe (Outside UK)
GOLD CATEGORIES
International Agency
Global Professional – In House
Global Professional – Agency
Global Agency
Campaign of the year – chosen by PRWeek