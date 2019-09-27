PRWeek Global Awards 2020 opens for entries

The awards celebrate excellence in PR in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.

Thirty-two categories are open for nominations, including four gold categories – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency (see full list below). One category – Global Campaign of the Year – is chosen by PRWeek.

Enter the 2020 awards here.

The first deadline for entries is 16 January 2020, with the final deadline on 30 January.

The event will take place on 19 May.

Last year, Weber Shandwick won the most awards on the night with six, and its Interpublic sister agency Golin claimed the Global Agency title.

The Editor’s Choice award for Campaign of the Year went to Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble (New York).

PRWeek Global Awards 2020 - Categories

Best Agency in Europe (Outside UK)

Global Citizenship

Consumer Launch

Employee Communications

Global PR Breakthrough

Issues and Crisis

Healthcare

Non- profit

Corporate and Social Responsibility

Product Brand Development

Global Creative Idea

Global Content

Public Sector

Corporate Branding

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Global Integration

Global Event Activation

Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific

Best Campaign: LATAM

Best Campaign: Middle East

Best Campaign: in Europe (Outside UK)

Best PR Professional in LATAM

Best PR Professional in Middle East

Best Professional in Europe (Outside UK)

Best Agency in Asia Pacific

Best Agency in LATAM

Best Agency in Middle East

Best Agency in Europe (Outside UK)

GOLD CATEGORIES

International Agency

Global Professional – In House

Global Professional – Agency

Global Agency

Campaign of the year – chosen by PRWeek