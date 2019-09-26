PRWeek Global Awards 2020 is open for submissions

It’s time to recognize the best work in global communications at the PRWeek Global Awards.

The seventh global awards gala is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, in London. Submissions are due by Thursday, January 16, 2020 - there will be an extended entry deadline until January 30.

Go here for more information about the entry process and tickets for the PRWeek Global Awards.

There are 32 categories open for nominations, including four gold – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency. The Global Campaign of the Year is chosen by PRWeek and the chair of jury for the global awards.

The PRWeek Global Awards recognize and celebrate transformative work that demonstrates the highest standards across regions and territories, as well as the best work in the distinct markets of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Europe.

"These awards are now fully established as the gold standard for best practice globally, as well as in Asia-Pac, the Middle East, LatAm and Europe," said Steve Barrett, editorial director of PRWeek US and PRWeek Global. "In these unprecedented times of global change and disruption, it is important to recognize the work, teams and individuals blazing a trail in the PR industry."

Last year, Interpublic agency Golin won Global Agency of the Year. Its larger sibling Weber Shandwick won six awards - newly appointed CEO Gail Heimann was named Global Agency Professional of the Year.

Campaign of the Year went to Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble, which also won Global Creative Idea and Global PR Breakthrough.

The Global In-house Professional of the Year was Karen Kahn, global chief communications officer at HP, which also won Global Brand of the Year.