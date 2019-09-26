Hims & Hers hires Lyft vet Chelsea Harrison as comms head

SAN FRANCISCO: Telemedicine company Hims & Hers has hired Lyft vet Chelsea Harrison to lead communications.

Harrison started in the role on August 5 and is based in San Francisco, California. She reports to CMO Melissa Waters. As Hims & Hers’ only internal comms hire, Harrison is building out the company’s comms function.

Under her leadership, the comms team is focusing on educating people on Hims & Hers products, which include over-the-counter medication as well as those offered after a consultation with a licensed physician, Harrison said via email.

She added that her team is also emphasizing the quality of Hims & Hers medical professionals and "igniting conversations about often stigmatized topics."

"Our team will be focused on making sure people know Hims & Hers is a safe, convenient way to access quality care," Harrison said via email. "And we'll work to highlight the stories we hear from customers across the country."

Harrison worked at Lyft for five years in various roles. She helped lead policy comms as the ridesharing company expanded into new cities in her roles as director of comms, senior comms manager and public policy comms manager.

Similarly, Hims & Hers is pushing into new markets and verticals while contending with thorny regulatory hurdles. Last year, it launched a line of products for women under the "Hers" branding.

Harrison was press secretary for U.S. Representative Ed Royce (R-CA), according to her LinkedIn profile. She also worked at BlackRock Group as a senior director and for Carly Fiorina’s U.S. Senate campaign as director of surrogate operations. She was a senior associate at Mercury Public Affairs before that.

At the start of the year, Hims & Hers achieved a $1 billion valuation after raising $100 million. Hims & Hers has hired a number of executives in public affairs and marketing, including Blain Rethmeier as VP of public affairs, Chris Massey as SVP of public affairs and government relations and Waters, also a Lyft alum, as CMO.