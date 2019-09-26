Zoopla appoints head of comms from Amazon

Parker will be responsible for leading Zoopla’s external media strategy for trade, corporate and consumer audiences, aligning comms activity with the company’s sales and marketing plans.

Prior to Amazon, he worked on a variety of brands at leading Golin, including Unilever, Mondelez and Worldpay.

He has also worked in senior comms roles at Sainsbury and as a press officer at cross-Channel train operator Eurostar.

Zoopla has also appointed Melissa Scarlett as PR manager for the B2B and corporate sides of the business. She joins from Edelman, where she was an associate director specialising in corporate comms for clients in the real estate sector.

At Zoopla, Scarlett will be comms for trade activities to a range of audiences, with an emphasis on promoting the company's housing market research.

"With their respective backgrounds in technology and real estate, both Tom and Melissa are a central component to how we continue to communicate the benefits of our business and our successes as we achieve them," Zoopla CMO Gary Bramall said.

Parker added: "Zoopla is a fantastic brand with unrivalled data, insight and expertise and plays a vital role for buyers, sellers, renters and landlords alike."

Last year, US private equity firm Silver Lake £2.2billion acquisition of Zoopla.