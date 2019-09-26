Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring September 28 Carson King Day. King is scheduled to attend a University of Iowa home game that day and participate in the "Hawkeye Wave" to patients at a children's hospital. But who is King and why this is an unexpected twist? Iowa resident King went viral this month after holding a sign on ESPN’s College GameDay asking for donations on Venmo to pay for his "Busch Light Supply." He decided to give the money that poured in to a children’s hospital, leading Venmo and Anheuser-Busch to pledge matching donations. However, Busch severed its partnership with King after the Des Moines Register dug up his old offensive tweets. The paper itself, though, was criticized for its report on someone who was raising money for charity. King apologized, the paper wrote a statement about its decision to report on his past tweets and now other businesses, including Busch Light, have pledged support to back King’s campaign and Carson King Day is going ahead. King has raised more than $1.14 million and his goal is to raise $2 million before the month ends.

Shopping list: Bread, cheese and…healthcare service? Walmart’s Sam’s Club is offering four bundles of healthcare services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The new initiative is not a health insurance plan but a discount health program that can supplement insurance and bring down out-of-pocket costs. The services will be available to members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina next month. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out nationwide.

Again? Facebook Inc. is facing a fresh regulatory probe, with the U.S. Justice Department looking into whether the social media group has broken antitrust laws. The investigation was opened at the behest of U.S. Attorney General William Barr. This marks the fourth recent antitrust probe of the social media company. (Bloomberg News)

What’s the latest with President Donald Trump? As soon as this morning, the whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s communications with Ukraine could be released. Also today: Joseph Maguire, acting Director of National Intelligence, is testifying before Congress about the complaint. (CNN) ICYMI: The White House sent talking points on Ukraine to Democrats on Wednesday, and then tried to recall them.

"Juul could not shut down this campaign if they wanted to." That’s what Nate Allbee, communications director for the Coalition for Reasonable Vaping Regulation, told Forbes about its campaign to stop a vaping ban in San Francisco, following Juul Labs’ decision on Wednesday to suspend all U.S. product advertising. The coalition, which received a $7 million contribution from Juul on Monday, has spent millions on billboards, fliers and television advertisements. Juul CEO Kevin Burns is stepping down and will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, Altria's SVP and chief strategy and growth officer. American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown is not happy with Juul’s new leadership choice.