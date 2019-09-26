No more Marketing: Mission Group announces mergers alongside new brand identity

The group has more than 1,100 people across 31 offices in the UK, US, Europe and Asia, and a combined annual revenue of almost £80m.

The strategy and restructure is being driven by the group’s new chief executive James Clifton (pictured). It reflects an expansion of Mission’s services beyond pure marketing into creative partnerships that deliver business growth.

To coincide, the group has removed the word ‘Marketing’ from its trading name.

The new vision aims to "celebrate Mission’s collaborative culture whilst retaining the entrepreneurial spirit on which it was built". A new business structure has been developed to capitalise on the investment made in the group’s agency brands.

Bigdog and krow will merge to create a full-service proposition for a broad range of clients, including DFS, Fiat, and Barclays. The new agency will retain the krow name and launch at the end of October.

Story will expand into Leeds and Newcastle – taking on the Robson Brown team in Newcastle and launching with an all-new offering in Leeds.

RLA, the Group’s Automotive specialist, will merge into April Six, to combine technology skill sets and approach, whilst leveraging April Six’s international footprint.

The new vision is underpinned by a new visual identity and colour palette, including a new logo.

Clifton said: "My priority has been to look at how we can build on our position of strength and ensure that the business continues to grow and prosper. The new vision, identity and structure of our group not only reflects where we are today, but provides a platform for the future."