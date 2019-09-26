UEFA and Arsenal FC sponsorship veteran to head Pitch's partnerships business

Luke Wilson spent two years in Switzerland at UEFA’s exclusive agency for club competitions: Team Marketing, where he led a team that managed UEFA Champions League relationships with Nissan, PlayStation, Santander and Gazprom.

He joins Pitch as head of partnerships and will be responsible for the direction and development of a team whose clients include Hyundai, TAG Heuer and Pokémon.

He has more than a decade of experience delivering high-profile sponsorship campaigns in agency and in-house roles, and has previously worked at Arsenal Football Club, managing corporate partnerships with Vitality, Europcar, Gatorade, Citroen and other brands.

Pitch has a strong pedigree in football marketing, with clients including the Premier League, The FA, Premier League sponsor Tag Heuer and broadcaster BT Sport.

Wilson will work alongside managing partner Adam Raincock and director of campaigns Chris Allen.

"Luke is a world-class operator whose experience spans rights holder and agency, working on some of the biggest partnerships in the world," Raincock said.

"His appointment is the next step in our journey and follows off the back of strong financial growth and new business wins."

Wilson said: "I’ve been impressed by the incredibly strong roster of football clients at Pitch, and by the passion and ambition of the team. My focus is on the continued growth of Pitch Partnerships in football and beyond, but also to deliver high-profile, award-winning work, and tangible business results for our clients."