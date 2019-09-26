Watch: Blood cancer charity hires Tin Man for donor drive

Anthony Nolan finds lifesaving matches for people who need a stem cell transplant. Every 14 minutes someone in the UK is told they have blood cancer.

To drive awareness for the cause, Tin Man has partnered with photographer Rankin to create the ‘The Silent Thank You’.

His two-minute film shows that when it comes to life’s big moments, we can struggle to find the words to express our gratitude.

It captures six ‘storytellers’ struggling to thank the people who have saved their lives with stem cell transplants.

Rankin said: "We’ve all experienced moments when we’ve been lost for words – generally in times of extreme emotion. Can you even begin to imagine what you would say if, and when, you met the person responsible for giving you a second chance at life?"

Tin Man founder Mandy Sharp said the agency had been humbled by the brief and thanked the inspiring donor recipients.

"For someone with blood cancer, a stem cell transplant could be their last chance of survival, and every day five people start their search for a matching stranger. We want to give every family the opportunity to say thank you," said Henny Braund, chief executive at Anthony Nolan.